Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $104.68 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

