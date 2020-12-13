Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year sales of $4.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $104.68 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,367 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,580. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $9,558,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.