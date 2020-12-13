Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $705.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce sales of $705.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $706.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $704.69 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

RXT opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.18. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

