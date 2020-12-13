Analysts Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.85 Million

Analysts expect that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $681.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $680.70 million and the highest is $683.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.79 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

ALLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Allegion by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $139.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.