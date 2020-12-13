Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.58. Apple reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.