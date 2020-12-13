Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will report sales of $110.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.00 million to $110.70 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $439.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $438.50 million to $440.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $433.70 million, with estimates ranging from $428.70 million to $438.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $110.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.05 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.40. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BancFirst during the third quarter worth $2,375,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BancFirst by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

