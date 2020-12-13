Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $947.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.49 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter.

TFI International stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $53.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

