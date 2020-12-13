Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $2.08 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $7.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $83.42 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after acquiring an additional 181,339 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

