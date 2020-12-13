Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will earn $6.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.94.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $240.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $249.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.96 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2,270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

