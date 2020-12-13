Analysts Set Expectations for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NGT opened at C$75.16 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 billion and a PE ratio of 23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$80.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$83.27.

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.533 dividend. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

