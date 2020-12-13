Analyzing Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Black Ridge Oil & Gas alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Laredo Petroleum 2 3 4 0 2.22

Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $27.11, indicating a potential upside of 24.42%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Black Ridge Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A -140.23% -107.86% Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Ridge Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 17.87 $4.13 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.31 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.47

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.61, suggesting that its share price is 361% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Black Ridge Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Ridge Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.