Analyzing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 4 6 0 2.45 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 4 0 0 2.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.85%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Urstadt Biddle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urstadt Biddle Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74% Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81%

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Urstadt Biddle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 12.36 $238.77 million $1.74 23.45 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 4.20 $37.28 million $1.43 10.08

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 202 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

