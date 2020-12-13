Analyzing Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Reebonz (OTCMKTS:RBZHF)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Reebonz (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Reebonz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $7.73 billion 0.33 $159.41 million $5.42 13.23 Reebonz $88.38 million 0.00 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Reebonz.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Reebonz shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Reebonz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 1.94% 17.84% 5.20% Reebonz N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Insight Enterprises and Reebonz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Reebonz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insight Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $71.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Insight Enterprises’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Insight Enterprises is more favorable than Reebonz.

Volatility and Risk

Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reebonz has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats Reebonz on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services. The company also provides desktop, notebook, tablet, and mobile devices coupled with cloud-based productivity solutions; managed solutions, such as spanning messaging, voice, video, and content management; and workplace services, including desk side support, remote service desk, automated self-service, and self-healing solutions. In addition, it offers various services, such as hybrid cloud, migration and consolidation, workload-platform alignment, converged/hyper converged solutions, and software-defined data center; data platform modernization services; integrated network and security solutions; and consulting, professional, managed, and support services. Further, the company provides digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints; custom-developed applications to enable client-to-customer engagement; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-Things applications; and custom solutions, which enable clients review insights within their data. Additionally, it sells hardware and software products; and offers enterprise data center solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

