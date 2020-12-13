Analyzing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) & Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Key Tronic alerts:

This table compares Key Tronic and Plexus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.19 $4.76 million $0.44 18.14 Plexus $3.16 billion 0.70 $108.62 million $3.43 22.41

Plexus has higher revenue and earnings than Key Tronic. Key Tronic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plexus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plexus has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and Plexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.05% 4.25% 1.66% Plexus 3.55% 12.41% 5.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Key Tronic and Plexus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A Plexus 0 3 3 0 2.50

Plexus has a consensus price target of $82.80, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given Plexus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plexus is more favorable than Key Tronic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Key Tronic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Plexus shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Plexus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Plexus beats Key Tronic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures and sells keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.