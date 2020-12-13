Analyzing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Viad (NYSE:VVI)

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares OptimizeRx and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OptimizeRx -23.79% -14.44% -11.49% Viad -18.75% -6.87% -2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OptimizeRx and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OptimizeRx $24.60 million 18.06 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -154.74 Viad $1.37 billion 0.48 $22.03 million $2.48 13.11

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.3% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OptimizeRx and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

OptimizeRx currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Viad has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.48%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than OptimizeRx.

Summary

Viad beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services. It also provides event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools. In addition, the company offers video production, lighting design, digital studio, entertainment and talent coordination, projection mapping, computer rental and support, stock packages or entirely custom construction, and digital content creative transformation services; and digital media content and communications, and theatre equipment and creative technical solutions, as well as video, sound and lighting equipment. Further, it provides a collection of experiences in recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

