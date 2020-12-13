Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS) Shares Gap Down to $0.79

Shares of Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.70. Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 562,778 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85.

About Angus Energy plc (ANGS.L) (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. It also holds a 51% interest in Saltfleetby Gas Field in Lincolnshire; 25% interest in the Balcombe field discovery; and a 12.5% interest in the A24 prospect.

