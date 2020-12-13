Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 319.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 5,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

