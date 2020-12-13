Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Up to $38.40

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.40, but opened at $40.00. Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 61,712 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.92 million and a PE ratio of -6.17.

Get Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider David Blain sold 59,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total transaction of £18,974.72 ($24,790.59).

About Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.