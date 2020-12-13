Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.52. Ardelyx shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 31,971 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David M. Mott bought 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,942 shares of company stock worth $940,159 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.