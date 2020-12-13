argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $295.85

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $295.85 and last traded at $295.79, with a volume of 2848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Get argenx alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.62. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.26 and a beta of 1.02.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of argenx by 19.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.