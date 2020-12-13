Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 83,762 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.25% of Regis worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Regis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Regis by 17.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regis during the second quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

RGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.42.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

