Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 92,100 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 96,253 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 76.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 791,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,343.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock worth $1,326,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

