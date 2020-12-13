Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $2.55 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141,079 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 65,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,939,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $118.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $120.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

