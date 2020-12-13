Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 108,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.16% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $866,061.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,523,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

RVNC stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.77. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RVNC shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

