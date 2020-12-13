Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 136,375 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 289.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,375 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.82% of Midland States Bancorp worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $394.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.00. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $58,791.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.