Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 52,177 Shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.87% of CURO Group worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 78.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 57.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CURO Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,053,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,615 shares of company stock valued at $817,671. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CURO opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

