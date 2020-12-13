Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,569 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of Purple Innovation worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 62.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,032,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 398,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth about $16,377,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,380.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,272 over the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $27.44 on Friday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

