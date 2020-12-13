Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,824,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,272,000 after buying an additional 1,122,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after buying an additional 106,228 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after buying an additional 312,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 194.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after buying an additional 762,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,839,000 after buying an additional 176,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.