Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

