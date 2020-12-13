Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

ASAN stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

