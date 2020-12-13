Aspen Group (ASPU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) is scheduled to announce its Q2 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Aspen Group has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Aspen Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASPU opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 0.85. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55.

In other Aspen Group news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

