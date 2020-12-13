Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.27

Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.27 and last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

ATHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.83.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). As a group, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Edelman acquired 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,366,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $3,510,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $914,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

