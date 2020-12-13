Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Financial Survey

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Atlas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.25 -$92.84 million N/A N/A Atlas $1.13 billion 2.45 $439.10 million $0.78 14.42

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SEACOR Marine and Atlas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlas 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atlas has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Profitability

This table compares SEACOR Marine and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEACOR Marine -32.51% -10.22% -4.72% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Risk & Volatility

SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats SEACOR Marine on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEACOR Marine

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 149 support and specialty vessels, of which 98 were owned or leased-in, 47 were joint-ventured, and four were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties. The company's offshore support vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

