aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Shares Gap Up to $4.30

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.30, but opened at $5.35. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 10,246 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.97.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

