Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.39 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post $133.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.60 million and the lowest is $132.00 million. Avalara reported sales of $107.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $489.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

AVLR opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $175.67.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $4,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $361,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,269,628 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Avalara by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the third quarter valued at $3,336,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Avalara by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

