Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Avalara stock opened at $165.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.10 and a 200 day moving average of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.23 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $175.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,403.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $3,579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 859,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,531,080.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,269,628. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,819,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,571,000 after buying an additional 976,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,410,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

