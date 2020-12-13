Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Gap Up to $0.30

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.36. Avinger shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 79,773 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on Avinger from $1.40 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $25.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 284.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 2,183,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,615,064 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

