B. Riley Weighs in on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 5.26%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OESX. TheStreet raised Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 2.36. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.