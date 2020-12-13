Baader Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) a €17.80 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.83).

ETR DEQ opened at €17.92 ($21.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -12.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 12 month high of €26.66 ($31.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.00 and a 200-day moving average of €13.08.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

