Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €2.50 ($2.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.50 ($2.95).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

