BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after acquiring an additional 418,338 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 25.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 170,118 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,281,000 after buying an additional 110,712 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after buying an additional 66,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

BXS stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.33. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

