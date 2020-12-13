Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.50. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 2,335 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

