BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €63.00 by Independent Research

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) received a €63.00 ($74.12) target price from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.06 ($70.66).

ETR BAS opened at €63.11 ($74.25) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion and a PE ratio of -29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is €55.74 and its 200 day moving average is €52.54. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.80 ($82.12).

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

