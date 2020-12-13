Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €70.43 ($82.86).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) stock opened at €70.51 ($82.95) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €68.29 and a 200-day moving average of €60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

