BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Critical Contrast

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 2 8 0 2.80 TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.23%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than TDH.

Volatility & Risk

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and TDH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 0.96 $23.50 million $0.61 39.54 TDH $12.65 million 6.16 -$8.63 million N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.38% -1.13% 3.53% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats TDH on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of pet food products. The company’s main five product lines are pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. It offers dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products. The company was founded by Rong Feng Cui in April 2002 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.