Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35,117 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 5,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.45. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

