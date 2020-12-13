Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.98

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $80.71, with a volume of 160106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.71.

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities upped their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 175.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,169,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,272 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,779,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,528,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

