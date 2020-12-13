Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Shares Up 20%

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) shot up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.21. 1,480,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 450,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

