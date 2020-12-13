Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Position Cut by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 478,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $26,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

