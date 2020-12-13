BlackRock Inc. Has $29.53 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,691,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of TherapeuticsMD worth $29,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TXMD. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.49.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

