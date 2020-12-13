Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,706,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,542,000 after acquiring an additional 944,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after acquiring an additional 641,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $93,658.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,910.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,108.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,873,902 shares of company stock valued at $161,122,563 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE BE opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.